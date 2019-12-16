Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2019) - Grand Havana (OTC Pink: GHAV), a Miami based-coffee brand bringing the essence, nostalgia and traditions of the 1950s golden age of Old Havana to consumers, is pleased to announce the company has launched a new website at grandhavanacoffee.com.



Newly designed and featuring an easy-to-use E-Shop, the website's streamlined design provides customers with an enhanced coffee buying experience. Simple, clean, and straightforward, the updated E-Shop offers all of the Grand Havana Coffee products that customers love, with options to search by roast level.



The site features enhanced information on sustainability, and will be updated regularly with product announcements, promotional campaigns, events, and news. Updates can also be found on The Grand Havana Coffee Blog (link), where customers and coffee lovers can find drink recipes, behind-the-scenes photos, and "Product of the Month" announcements, in which a new blend is featured and discounted each month.



To celebrate the launch, Grand Havana is offering 10% off on all of its newly designed 12-oz. bags through the end of December. In addition, the company is offering buy 3, get 1 free through the month of December, with the promo code Optimum.



Products currently include:





The new website and E-Shop reflects the Grand Havana brand's new look and feel, which supports our evolving portfolio. We are proud to launch these new features, which appeal to a larger and growing group of coffee drinkers.



About Grand Havana, Inc.:



Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and service.



Grand Havana was founded with inspiration of the allure, essence and nostalgia of Old Havana.



Our Optimum Blend of coffee products are available nationwide and proudly served in cafes and other locations including universities, supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery and timely technical service.

For more information, visit grandhavanacoffee.com, call 1.800.608.5441, or email orders@grandhavanacoffee.com. Find out more about the company at www.facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee, twitter.com/grandhavcoffee1, or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

