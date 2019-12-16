R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of change to director's details 16-Dec-2019 / 14:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Notification of change to director's details REA announces that it received notification on 11 December 2019, in accordance with the requirements of Rule 9.6.14R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, that Mr R M Robinow, a director of the company, will cease to be a director of M.P. Evans Group PLC on 31 December 2019. ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: RDN TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 35764 EQS News ID: 937383 End of Announcement EQS News Service

