Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Tradegate
16.12.19
09:42 Uhr
4,260 Euro
-0,002
-0,05 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,248
4,342
16:49
4,268
4,308
16:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR4,260-0,05 %