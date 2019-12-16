Technavio has been monitoring the global eczema therapeutics market and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.60 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Factors such as high prevalence of atopic dermatitis and increasing healthcare expenditure are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Exposure to skin irritants including soaps or cleaners and allergens such as pet dander, pollen, or peanuts can lead to eczema. It is also caused by infections, dry skin, and stress. Atopic dermatitis is one of the most prevalent forms of eczema which requires multiple visits to dermatologists and numerous medications for treatment. China, India, and Japan are the three major revenue contributors to the market as these regions of Asia constitute a huge patient pool and consequently exhibit a high demand for eczema therapeutics. Thus, the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Eczema Therapeutics Market Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the segment, Pharmaceuticals. The company offers a Janus kinase 1 selective inhibitor, Upadacitinib to various end-users including hospitals and pharmacies.

Alliance Pharma Plc

Alliance Pharma Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: International Star Brands and Local Brands. The company offers a range of products for different indications such as dry skin, eczema, and ichthyosis.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Canada and operates under various business segments, namely Bausch Lomb/International, Salix, Diversified Products, and Ortho Dermatologics. The company offers a second-line therapy, Elidel.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Crop science, Consumer health, and Animal health. The company offers a range of dermatology products for skin care, eczema treatment, and sensitive skin.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Human pharmaceutical products and Animal health products. The company offers a small molecule Janus kinase inhibitor, Olumiant.

Eczema Therapeutics Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Atopic dermatitis

Contact dermatitis

Other indication

Eczema Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

