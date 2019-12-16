GelTech Solutions, Inc.: Sabre Industries, Inc. Takes the Lead in Fire Prevention with GelTech's FireIce Shield CTP

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:GLTC), a leader environmentally-friendly products and firefighting agents is pleased to report that Sabre Industries, Inc., an industry leader in utility and telecommunication tower design, construction and modification is taking a lead role in tower modification fire safety by mandating the use of FireIce Shield CTP for all hot work on a national level.

Sabre Industries, Inc. recognizes the value of asset protection benefits and limiting risk exposure, while performing hot work. While performing modification to communication towers, the characteristics of FireIce Shield CTP reduces that risk in an environmentally friendly, cost effective method.

FireIce Shield CTP gel is a proprietary gel, by GelTech Solutions, that minimizes risk of damage caused by welding sparks, fire, slag and heat damage, by creating a temporary thermal barrier that can withstand temperatures in excess of 5000 degrees F. This protects the tower, interior cables and the surrounding area.

"Sabre is excited to partner with GelTech on this safety initiative and provide the reassurance to our contractors, tower owners, and carriers that preventative measures are a safety priority for our company," stated Thomas Pallas, SVP Telecom Services for Sabre Site Services, a Division of Sabre Industries, Inc.

"We very much appreciate the effort and collaboration Sabre Industries, Inc. has provided in helping us develop this program to greatly reduce fires resulting from the performance of hot work on communication towers," stated Michael Reger, CEO of GelTech. "The use of our FireIce Shield CTP product helps improve workers safety, protects the tower and its communications equipment, thus safeguarding the revenue stream of the tower owner."

Sabre Industries, Inc. is looking forward to the future of this partnership with GelTech.

