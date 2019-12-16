Ossian, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2019) - North America Frac Sand Inc. (OTC Pink: NAFS) ("NAFS" or the "Company"), is excited to announce it has acquired HTT & CTT also known as Voycare, a medical tourism company based in California with combined revenues close to $10 million the previous 2 years.

Joseph Kistler, CEO of NAFS, stated, "This is an exciting time for our shareholders, Voycare is one of the market leaders in the medical tourism industry in China." Additionally, Ms. Hong Chen, Co-Founder of HTT & CTT/Voycare stated, "This acquisition supports the strategic expansion of our medical tourism portfolio aimed at a growing Chinese middle class, which sent over 3 million tourists to the U.S. in 2018. We look forward to introducing key partnerships and acquisitions to better serve those unable to find the latest medical advances at home."

About Voycare

(www.voycare.com) HTT & CTT aka Voycare is a California based medical tourism service provider helping overseas patients gain access to quality health care primarily in the fields of oncology, in vitro fertilization, cosmetic surgery and wellness. Voycare's executive team has over 20 years of cross border tourism experience, specifically servicing Chinese outbound travelers to North and South America.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

