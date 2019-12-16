SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on streamlining logistical operations for an aviation company

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005444/en/

Project background

The company wanted to optimize their operational efficiency to improve their customer services. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to gain insights into the loopholes restraining the growth of the aviation industry to streamline their existing logistical operations

The company wanted to gain insights into the loopholes restraining the growth of the aviation industry to Objective 2: They also wanted to predict future requirements to balance the demand-supply gap.

They also wanted to predict future requirements to balance the demand-supply gap. Interested in gaining detailed insights? Request a free demo and know how we can help you streamline existing logistical operations and provide access to over 1000+ procurement reports.

"Companies in the aviation industry are increasingly leveraging supply chain planning solutions to reduce maintenance costs, maintain inventory levels, and deliver high levels of service," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading company in the aviation industry - effectively tracked the movement of goods, management of materials, and financial information. The solution offered helped them to:

Streamline logistical operations by maintaining costs.

Keep a high level of inventory accuracy and address key bottlenecks.

Are you looking for solutions to devise effective supply chain strategies for your organization? Request a free proposal to access our tailor-made solutions today!

Outcome: To help the client bridge the demand-supply gap, the experts at SpendEdge built a robust supply chain strategy. They carried out a blended research approach comprising of a two-step research methodology to identify the potential stakeholders in the aviation industry. The solution offered real-time updates on inventory forecasts and supply and helped the client to optimize profitability.

To access the complete case study on how our supply chain planning solutions helped a leading company in the aviation industry to streamline logistical operations, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

Air Travel Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Top Five Benefits of Supply Chain Planning SpendEdge

Procurement Market Intelligence Study Enables Aerospace Composites Supplier to Develop a Detailed Understanding of the Supply Market

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005444/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us