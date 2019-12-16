Witan Pacific Investment Trust (WPC) offers broad exposure to the Asia Pacific region (including Japan), employing a multi-manager strategy. The board remains confident that the current line-up of four complementary managers is capable of good long-term outperformance; however, it has a contingency measure in place. If WPC does not outperform its benchmark in the two years ending 31 January 2021, investors will be given the opportunity to realise their holdings close to NAV, so either relative performance will improve or the trust's discount will narrow. WPC has a progressive dividend policy; its annual distribution has increased for the last 14 consecutive years and the trust currently offers a 2.1% yield.

