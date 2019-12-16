Gympass Launches Lisbon Technology Hub With the Acquisition of Flaner, Emerging Artificial Intelligence Leader

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Gympass, the world's largest corporate fitness platform, today announced the launch of a new Technology Hub following the acquisition of Flaner, an emerging digital memory extension platform based in Lisbon, Portugal. Flaner's artificial intelligence and machine learning technology will create personalized experiences for Gympass users, corporate clients and fitness partners.

This acquisition is one of several initiatives led by Gympass to develop game-changing technology at the intersection of corporate wellness and physical activity. The new Tech Hub includes current Flaner employees and will quickly expand to a team of up to 50. Both the recently opened New York Tech Hub and the Lisbon Tech Hub will focus on leveraging AI to improve user experiences across Gympass' three-sided marketplace.

"We are thrilled to acquire Flaner's proven Artificial Intelligence technology and experienced product development talent. This strategic partnership will further our vision to deliver intuitive customer experiences, both globally and at scale," says Gympass CEO and Co-Founder Cesar Carvalho. "These strides in product and technology will help Gympass users easily find activities they love, creating a happier, healthier and more productive society."

Gympass partners with over 2,000 clients worldwide, including Citizens Bank, Santander, and University of Southern California, offering employees access to over 50,000 gyms and studios across 14 countries. Flaner's founding team brings almost 50 years of technology experience at Google and leading Latin American technology companies UOL and B2W. The team is comprised of machine learning, data retrieval, and artificial intelligence experts who will bring their knowledge in building, innovating, and scaling world-class products to Gympass' growing ecosystem.

"We are excited to join Gympass on its mission to defeat the global pandemic of physical inactivity," said Victor Ribeiro, CEO and Founder of Flaner. "At Flaner, we have always created products that significantly improve lives. Now with Gympass' unique offering, we can apply our expertise to positively change the lives of millions through innovative technology."

Carvalho continues: "Flaner's agile, high-growth team will be a great complement to our existing technology teams to make corporate wellness programs and flexible fitness options a reality for everyone."

About Gympass:

On a mission to defeat inactivity, Gympass helps companies revolutionize how inactive employees engage in physical activity, driving lasting behavioral change. Our 2000+ clients credit Gympass' unmatched variety, convenience, and flexibility with helping to improve employee engagement, individual performance, and overall business success.

Across 14 countries and over 50,000 gym and studio partners, Gympass partners with corporations to craft ongoing, personalized programs that will inspire your workforce to enroll, stay motivated and unlock their full potential.

