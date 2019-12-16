Consolidation of the shares of the company, on the basis of one-hundred and fifty (150) pre-consolidation common shares with a par value of 0,01 euro for a number of one (1) post-consolidation new common share with a par value of 1,50 euro

Start of operations: December 18th, 2019

Regulatory News:

Safe Orthopaedics (Paris:ALSAF) (FR0012452746 ALSAF), a company specialized in the design and marketing of always new and sterile single-use implants and instruments improving the minimally invasive treatment of spinal fracture conditions, announces today that the Board of Directors' meeting of November 26th, 2019, presided by Pierre Dumouchel, decided to implement the consolidation of the shares approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting of November 26th, 2019 (first resolution).

The consolidation of the shares of the company will be executed on the basis of one-hundred and fifty (150) pre-consolidation common shares with a par value of 0,01 for a number of one (1) post-consolidation new common share with a par value of 1,50 €.

The operations will begin on December 18th, 2019, according to the terms of the notice published on December 2nd, 2019 in the French official bulletin of legal notices ("Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires"). The shares will be consolidated on January 17th, 2020, thirty (30) days after the start of the operations.

Number of shares to be consolidated: one hundred ninety-three million six hundred thousand four hundred fifty-nine shares (193.600.459) shares with a par value of 0,01 €.

Number of post-consolidation shares: one million two hundred ninety thousand six hundred sixty-nine (1.290.669) shares with a par value of 1,50 €. One shareholder of the company has expressly renounced to the consolidation of one hundred and nine (109) old shares to simplify operations.

Consolidation process:

The conversion of old shares into new shares will be automatic.

Shareholders who do not have a quantity of old shares corresponding to a multiple of 150 will be responsible for selling or buying old shares in order to obtain a multiple of 150 until January 16th, 2020.

After this date, shareholders not having a quantity of old shares corresponding to a multiple of 150 will be indemnified within thirty (30) days (starting January 17th, 2020) by their financial intermediary.

The non-consolidated shares will be delisted at the end of the consolidation period.

Post-consolidation registered shares will immediately be entitled to double voting rights, if on the date of consolidation of the shares, each of these old shares was entitled to double voting rights. In case of consolidation of shares with different registration dates, the date chosen to appreciate double voting rights will be the most recent date of registration of the shares.

All of the operation relating to the consolidation of the shares are managed by CACEIS Corporate Trust, 1-3 Place Valhubert, 75013 PARIS, as authorized agent for the centralization of the consolidation operations.

The pre-consolidation shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris until January 16th, 2020, last day of quotation (ISIN: FR0012452746). The post-consolidation shares will be listed on Euronext Growth Paris from January 17th, 2020, first day of quotation (ISIN: FR0013467123).

Next financial publication

2019 annual revenue, on Monday 13th January 2020 (post-market)

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics, is a French medical technology company that offers the safest technologies to treat spinal fractures. Delivered sterile, all implants and respective disposable instrumentation are available to the surgeon at any time, anywhere. These technologies enable minimally invasive approaches, redcucing risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA cleared. The company is based in Eragny-sur-Oise (95) and has 45 employees.

For more information: www.SafeOrthopaedics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005501/en/

Contacts:

Safe Orthopaedics

François-Henri Reynaud

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Phone: +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00

investors@safeorthopaedics.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94 SafeOrtho@newcap.eu

Media Relations

Ulysse Communication

Bruno Arabian +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Nicolas Daniels +33 (0)6 63 66 59 22 ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com