Commencing December 17, 2019, Deflamo AB's shares will be traded under its new name, Signatur Fastigheter AB. New company name: Signatur Fastigheter AB --------------------------------------------- New short name: SIGN B --------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0007045406 --------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.