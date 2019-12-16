Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) published its calendar of financial communication for 2020.

January 23, 2020 2019 Annual revenues (after market) March 26, 2020 2019 Annual results (before market) April 16, 2020 2020 First quarter revenues (after market) May 26, 2020 Annual shareholders' meeting June 4, 2020 Dividend distribution July 30, 2020 2020 Interim revenues and interim results (after market) October 15, 2020 2020 Third quarter revenues (after market) January 21, 2021 2020 Annual revenues (after market)

About Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At June 30, 2019 Vetoquinol employs 2,369 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

