Regulatory News:
Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) published its calendar of financial communication for 2020.
January 23, 2020
2019 Annual revenues (after market)
March 26, 2020
2019 Annual results (before market)
April 16, 2020
2020 First quarter revenues (after market)
May 26, 2020
Annual shareholders' meeting
June 4, 2020
Dividend distribution
July 30, 2020
2020 Interim revenues and interim results (after market)
October 15, 2020
2020 Third quarter revenues (after market)
January 21, 2021
2020 Annual revenues (after market)
Next update: 2019 Annual revenues January 23, 2020 after market close
About Vetoquinol
Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.
As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.
Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At June 30, 2019 Vetoquinol employs 2,369 people.
Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).
For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com
VETOQUINOL Magny-Vernois 70200 Lure France
www.vetoquinol.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005019/en/
Contacts:
VETOQUINOL
Investor Relations
Fanny Toillon
Tel.: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88
relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com
KEIMA Communication
Investor and Media Relations
Emmanuel Dovergne
Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 43 44 63
emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr