The Claranova group (Paris:CLA), code ISIN FR0013426004, announced today its financial calendar1 for 2020:
2019-2020 first-half revenue2
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
2019-2020 first-half results:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
2019-2020 Q3 revenue:
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
2019-2020 full-year revenue:
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
2019-2020 full-year results:
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
2020-2021 Q1 revenue:
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
General Shareholders' Meeting:
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Results will be published after the market close (Euronext, Paris).
About Claranova:
Claranova is an international technology group operating in three distinct markets: Internet, Mobile and IoT. In recent years, it has stood out for its command of major technological issues and its ability to systematically make each of its businesses a resounding success. Boosted by these achievements, for the past four years Claranova has enjoyed an average annual growth trajectory of +30% while improving its profitability, both through organic and external growth. Claranova reports annual revenue of €262 million (FY 2018-2019), up +62%, with operating profitability of 6.1%.
For more information on the Claranova group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group
Ticker:? CLA
ISIN: FR0013426004
www.claranova.com
1 This calendar is provisional only. The Group reserves the right to modify the above dates if it deems necessary.
2 Fiscal year 2019-2020: July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020
Contacts:
ANALYSTS INVESTORS
+33 1 41 27 19 74
contact@claranova.com
FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION
AELIUM
+33 1 75 77 54 65
skennis@aelium.fr