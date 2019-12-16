Regulatory News:

The Claranova group (Paris:CLA), code ISIN FR0013426004, announced today its financial calendar1 for 2020:

2019-2020 first-half revenue2 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 2019-2020 first-half results: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 2019-2020 Q3 revenue: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 2019-2020 full-year revenue: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 2019-2020 full-year results: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 2020-2021 Q1 revenue: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 General Shareholders' Meeting: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Results will be published after the market close (Euronext, Paris).

About Claranova:

Claranova is an international technology group operating in three distinct markets: Internet, Mobile and IoT. In recent years, it has stood out for its command of major technological issues and its ability to systematically make each of its businesses a resounding success. Boosted by these achievements, for the past four years Claranova has enjoyed an average annual growth trajectory of +30% while improving its profitability, both through organic and external growth. Claranova reports annual revenue of €262 million (FY 2018-2019), up +62%, with operating profitability of 6.1%.

For more information on the Claranova group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

1 This calendar is provisional only. The Group reserves the right to modify the above dates if it deems necessary.

2 Fiscal year 2019-2020: July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020

