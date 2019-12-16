Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XAEB ISIN: FR0011648971 Ticker-Symbol: 2QG 
Frankfurt
16.12.19
13:39 Uhr
2,910 Euro
+0,010
+0,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM GENOMICS SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM GENOMICS SAS 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
16.12.2019 | 18:12
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics to Participate in Biotech Showcase 2020

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC, OTCQX - QNNTF), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, announces its participation in Biotech Showcase 2020 in San Francisco, being held on January 13-15, 2020, in parallel to the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

On this occasion, Quantum Genomics Management team will present the latest developments of the company and will meet with both investors and pharmaceutical firms.

About Quantum Genomics
Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).
Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).
For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contact information

Quantum Genomics
Jean-Philippe Milon
CEO
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com		Marc Karako
CFO - Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com
So Bang (Europe)
Nathalie Boumendil
Financial Communications
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr		Samuel Beaupain
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr
LifeSci (USA)
Dan Ferry
Financial Communications
+1 (617) 535-7746| daniel@lifesciadvisors.com		Michael Tattory
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+1 (646) 751-4362 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ypptaZRuYmmXyW5qY8Zmm2dqbW9qk2fGapWbxZdtl8vIcJpiyWhkmZ2XcWZilWht
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61362-biotech-showcase-2020-qg-en-vf.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2019 Actusnews Wire