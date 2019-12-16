Due to a technical issue, it may currently not be possible to reach Nasdaq by email or to receive messages from Nasdaq. Customers who need to get in contact with an operational support desk are advised to reach out to the relevant team on the applicable phone number listed below. Troubleshooting is in progress. For trade and technical questions please contact: Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 -- For clearing and collateral information please contact: Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 6880 -- For technical questions please contact: Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750