Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B87V ISIN: US79466L3024 Ticker-Symbol: FOO 
Tradegate
16.12.19
19:02 Uhr
145,28 Euro
+0,34
+0,23 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SALESFORCE.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,34
145,66
19:56
145,30
145,70
19:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE
SALESFORCE.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SALESFORCE.COM INC145,28+0,23 %
VOLUNTIS SA1,890-0,26 %