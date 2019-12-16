GUION PARTNERS, INC.: Lindsay Guion's Short Film "Therapy" Wins Accolade Global Film Competition Award

Therapy won Award of Merit in the Film Short and Music Video categories

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / GUION PARTNERS, INC., is happy to announce that "Therapy" has won an Accolade Global Film Competition Award for the November 2019 season. Therapy won an Award of Merit Special Mention in both the Film Short and Music Video categories.

Lindsay Guion is the executive producer and filmmaker of Therapy and also globally represents Barachi, who is the lead actor of the film and performs the music score.

"Therapy" unfolds in a dream state haze, weaving a story of lovers caught up in the spell of passion and desire that soon dissolves into obsession, an ultimatum... and consequences.

"We worked hard to make this film a reality and are very happy to win the Award of Merit Special Mention," says Lindsay Guion.

"I am also personally very honored for the praise that my work has received. Therapy has won other awards since its release, and it is a great sign of what's to come."

Therapy was also recently recognized by the 2019 Top Shorts Film Festival as the "Best Romance Film."

For more information, visit https://lindsayguion.com/

About Lindsay Guion

Lindsay Guion is an award-winning film and music producer and has been influential to many aspiring artists throughout his 20-year career in the industry. Having worked closely with many Grammy award-winning artists, Lindsay utilizes his creative expertise to recognize new talent. As an entrepreneur, executive, and entertainment professional, he brings a unique perspective to every one of his projects. Currently, Lindsay is raising money for the American Heart Association in an attempt to help bring awareness of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases. For more information, visit https://charity.lindsayguion.com/.

