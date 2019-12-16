Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) has successfully issued a bond for a nominal amount of 1,5 billion Renminbis (ie 193 million Euros) on the Chinese domestic market (Panda Bond).

Veolia, the first ever French issuer on the Panda Bond market, has sold this bond to Chinese and international investors. The bond has a 1 year maturity and bears an interest rate of 3.70 %, which is the low of the interest rate range that was proposed to investors.

Veolia has been present in China for over 20 years and in 2018 recorded consolidated revenues of EUR 726 million in 2018 in this country. This issuance supports Veolia's objective to continue to actively pursue growth in China.

The pricing which was achieved and the oversubscription rate of 1.7 are a signal of the significant appreciation of Veolia's credit quality, and investors' confidence in the future development of the Group in China.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 171,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2018, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 56 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 49 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.91 billion in 2018 (USD 30.6 billion). www.veolia.com

