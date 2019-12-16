The global mask inspection equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Increasing investments in autonomous vehicles are one of the key factors driving the mask inspection equipment market positively in the forthcoming years. The growing commercialization of autonomous vehicles will create a consistent demand for semiconductor ICs to be used for several electronic systems, including autonomous brake systems, backup aid, and radar sensors. This will further lead to a surging demand for chips to be deployed by the automotive OEMs, in turn increasing the demand for mask inspection equipment. This equipment detects physical and pattern defects on masked wafers or semiconductor chips while obtaining the position coordinates of the defects. Thus, the rising need for high-volume production of semiconductor chips is further expected to drive the demand for mask inspection equipment during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of actinic inspection technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Mask Inspection Equipment Market: Emergence of Actinic Inspection Technology

Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on the production of zero-defect masks by deploying several advanced technologies in the manufacturing process. One such technology is the actinic inspection technology having high defect detection capabilities due to its high resolution and low-noise imaging. Thus, market players are engaging in R&D initiatives for developing an EUV mask blank inspection system integrated with the Actinic Blank Inspection (ABI) technology for creating actinic patterned mask inspection equipment. This equipment detects the defects and delivers more excellent performance compared to the conventional mask inspection systems due to their capability of identifying printable defects. Thus, with the emergence of actinic inspection technology, the demand for mask inspection equipment is likely to surge during the forecast period.

"Increasing investment in data centers and growing strategic partnerships among various semiconductor mask inspection equipment manufacturers will boost the mask inspection equipment market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Mask Inspection Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global mask inspection equipment marketby end-user (captive mask shops and merchant mask shops), and technology (optical and e-beam) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

APAC led the mask inspection equipment market share in 2019, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. The region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the market due to the presence of numerous foundries, semiconductor wafer manufacturers, semiconductor manufacturers, OEMs, and ODMs. Also, with the increasing investments in the construction of new fabs, the demand for semiconductor capital equipment will increase. This will subsequently create a demand for mask inspection equipment in the emerging economies including India and China.

