Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd: Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd Adds New Board Member

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd (OTC PINK:IGEX) is pleased to announce Leonard Armenta has been added to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Armenta has worked in the sports nutrition industry for 20 years in various capacities. Having previously served as COO of MusclePharm and VP of Development for Creative Edge Nutrition, to name a few, the Company believes Mr. Armenta is particularly qualified to help prepare IGEX for the pending acquisition of Sinister Labs.

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "I'm extremely excited to be adding Leonard to the company's board. His overall knowledge of the industry and his close relationship with the current management at Sinister will be invaluable as we move forward on this deal."

