Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN3M ISIN: CA00149L1058 Ticker-Symbol: 5AT 
München
17.12.19
09:18 Uhr
0,302 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AJN RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AJN RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AJN RESOURCES
AJN RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AJN RESOURCES INC0,3020,00 %