Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Voltalia awarded 'Company of the year' by the Franco-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry 16-Dec-2019 / 19:04 CET/CEST

Voltalia awarded "Company of the year" by the Franco-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, was distinguished by the Franco-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFP), the company received the prize of "the company of the year 2019", rewarding its close links with Portugal.

"This award is a recognition of Voltalia's successful journey in Portugal since 2016, the year of the acquisition of Martifer Solar. Thanks to this acquisition and the successes achieved since then, Voltalia is now a recognized player in turnkey construction and maintenance of solar power plants. We serve our clients on four continents, thanks notably to the expertise of the team based in Portugal, which I congratulate and thank" says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Voltalia can rely in Portugal on a team of more than 200 people who are active locally and internationally servicing projects both for external clients, and for power plants owned by Voltalia worldwide. The Voltalia Global Solar Hub, located in Portugal, hosts in particular engineering, purchasing, construction, production management, maintenance and equipment distribution specialists, all supported by local teams. Voltalia's global solar training center is also located in Portugal.

Over the past three years, Voltalia Portugal teams have been mobilized to work on power plants located in several countries in Europe, Africa and Latin America, and most recently in Albania, Greece, Egypt and Kenya.

Voltalia is also present in Portugal through its subsidiary Helexia, a recognized player in solar self-production and energy management, established in Portugal since 2016.

The "Company of the Year" prize was awarded at the 12th CCIFP Gala to Yoni Ammar, Director of Asset Sales Investment and Funding of Voltalia, in the presence of Valérie Pécresse, President of the Ile de France Region, and Jorge Torres Pereira , Ambassador of Portugal in France.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW, of which 0.7 GW is secured.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has 697 employees and is present in 19 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

December 16, 2019 13:04 ET (18:04 GMT)