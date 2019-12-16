Arch Hades: Poetry to Inspire Change in the World

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Having once admired the poets of the Romantic era at school, Arch Hades has emerged to embrace phenomenal success as a poet in the 21C. But what is it about her poetry that continues to charm millions? Most put it down to empathy, insight, and relatability. But to become a symbol of compassion and empowerment, Hades had to first endure and process a fair share of trauma.

After suffering a family tragedy that changed her life forever, she was sent to an all-girls boarding school from an early age. She recently revealed she began writing poetry then and there, after years of consuming classics in the library, where she would spend long, lonely hours in the evenings. "Reading gives you somewhere to go when you have to stay where you are. And so, I wanted to be like my heroes, I wanted to be a poet. You're never really ready for anything, you just have to start. So, I started writing then and there." - Arch Hades

Hades praises Lord Byron in particular, even naming her corgi after the poet, and following in his footsteps has set out on a similar career trajectory. From traveling across Italy for inspiration to writing lyrical poetry about personal muses, it's no wonder Hades is constantly being compared to Byron by fans and continues to be praised for reviving the romantic aesthetic in a traditional, rhyming format.

Enduring heartbreak, loss and bittersweet goodbyes, Hades emerges with grace and resilience, inspiring her readers to embrace gratitude for the joy that once occurred. Having recently revealed the love behind her bestselling debut anthology "High Tide", Hades said "it was a difficult long-distance relationship and we weren't a good match. But the love was real and I wanted to capture it while I felt it. I'm grateful to him for being my muse and inspiration. I only want good things for him."

She found poetry

After graduating from university with a degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics and working many years in Parliament, in mid-2018, Hades decided to leave her career in politics to pursue poetry as a full-time prospect. It changed everything for her. After the publication of her first volume of work about love and loss, Hades took to publishing her poetry on social networks and was embraced and wholeheartedly welcomed by a community of people who shared the same sentiments with her. She continued to amass popularity and positive reviews of her poetry and aphorisms. With each passing day, her followers increased, and more and more people engaged.

Popularity and a best-seller

Having an active internet presence, the British poet took no time to gain an immense following. Hades is recognized as an acclaimed poet and has been covered by a plethora of noteworthy media outlets, magazines, and radio shows. BBC Radio, Siren Radio, and SFM radio, to name a few.

The Sunday Times, Forbes, Daily Mail, Female First, New Zealand Herald, Essex Magazine, and many others continue to heap praises on her. Hades' book, "High Tide: Poetry and Postcards" continues to be a best-seller. It remains a best-selling book in Canada, #1 in Australia, #3 in the United Kingdom, and the top 20 in the U.S. and Germany.

Can poetry change the world?

"Yes," answers Arch Hades.

"The quality of your thinking determines the quality of your life. If just a few words can help a person understand their own emotional state, or see a different truth, or change a perspective, those words are worth remembering and sharing. Change starts with a self-aware and motivated individual. And if that individual becomes the change they want to see in the world, we're all capable. After all, it's only humans that have created complex systems of pure fiction that only work as long as a critical mass believes in them. We created them, we can change them, destroy them, or create new ones. We can do anything, and if we want to achieve big things, we just have to think big. Poetry can change the world."

