Vertical Computer Systems, Inc.: Vertical Computer Systems' Subsidiary Ploinks, Inc. Enables Communication Between Android and IOS Versions of Ploinks(R)

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:VCSY) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Ploinks, Inc. has completed the data sharing integration between the Android OS and Apple iOS operating systems. This means that users of the Android OS version can share text messages and photos with users of the Apple iOS version once the latest version of both apps are released on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The initial release of the Ploinks® application was developed for use on Android OS powered devices, allowing Android Ploinks® users to share their personal data, including text messages and photos, without routing such data through a centralized server since their mobile device is used as the server of any content they share with other Android Ploinks® users. In May 2019, VCSY's subsidiary, Ploinks, Inc., secured Apple approval of the iOS version of the Ploinks® mobile application allowing the application to be used between Apple iOS mobile devices.

Ploinks® provides each user with the ability to remove viewing privileges of any shared content with anyone with whom the Ploinks® user had previously granted access for viewing of such content. This allows each Ploinks® user to maintain their personal ownership rights of any content they share with other Ploinks® users.

"This new and critical functionality is yet another important milestone for our technology" said Richard Wade, President and CEO of Ploinks, Inc. and VCSY, its parent company.

Forward looking statements disclosure: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. When used in this release, the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. With the exception of historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release involve risk and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.



ABOUT VERTICAL COMPUTER SYSTEMS, INC.

Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: VCSY) is a provider of administrative software, Internet core technologies and derivative software application products. Vertical's subsidiary Now Solutions, Inc., distributes emPath™, a payroll and human resources software solution. Another subsidiary, Ploinks, Inc., has developed Ploinks®, a private communication channel. Vertical's primary Internet core technologies include the Private Communication Platform, SiteFlash™ and the Emily™ XML Scripting Language, which can be used to build web services. For the latest news, please visit www.VCSY.com and https://twitter.com/VCSYInc (or by searching for "@VCSYInc" on Twitter).

ABOUT PLOINKS, INC.

Ploinks, Inc., is a software company that develops personal private communication products. "Ploinks®" is a personal private communication channel, which, together with the Puddle™, a backup solution for personal data of Ploinks® users, forms the Ploinks Secure Personal Capsule™. The company has also developed "Ploinks for Business™", a private communication product for businesses who want to have secure communications with their outside constituents, such as fans, customers, clients and other third parties. Ploinks, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTC: VCSY). To keep up with the latest Ploinks news, please visit www.ploinks.com and https://twitter.com/PloinksInc (or by searching for "@PloinksInc" on Twitter).

Media Contacts:

Vertical Computer Systems, Inc.

(972) 437-5200

PRinfo@vcsy.com

Related Links:

www.vcsy.com

www.ploinks.com

SOURCE: Vertical Computer Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570402/Vertical-Computer-Systems-Subsidiary-Ploinks-Inc-Enables-Communication-Between-Android-and-IOS-Versions-of-PloinksR