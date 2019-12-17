Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun Named One of Forbes' "World's Most Powerful Women of 2019"

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun has been named one of Forbes' "World's Most Powerful Women" in its recently published list for 2019. This year, Sun is ranked among peers like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Central Bank Head Christine Lagarde, Melinda Gates and Serena Williams.

Having first joined Trip.com Group as CFO in 2005, Sun became CEO in 2016, and has led various initiatives since. As noted in Sun's profile on the Forbes "World's Most Powerful Women" site, her recent achievements include having joined the Harvard Women in Global Health LEAD Fellowship in 2019, a program for emerging female leaders around the world. Forbes also noted that Sun is the only female CEO in the Chinese online travel industry, and among the few female CEOs in the Chinese tech industry.

With a market capitalization around 20 times larger than when she first joined the company, Ms. Sun's leadership has been key to making Trip.com Group the leading OTA in Asia. Her efforts to improve the standing of female executives within the company have also received wide recognition. Women make up over half of Trip.com Group's over 40,000 total employees, more than 40% of the company's middle management, and one-third of upper management, marking great progress for an industry in which women have been traditionally underrepresented. Ms. Sun has personally spearheaded initiatives to promote gender equality and to support the career advancement of female executives, including the provision of subsidies for oocyte preservation as well as maternity bonuses.

"I am humbled to be included on this list of some of the world's most inspirational women, and grateful for Forbes' recognition of the hard work we've put into making Trip.com Group one of the world's leading travel platforms," said Ms. Jane Sun. "Trip.com Group is committed to providing the best travel experience to our customers, and making positive contributions within the company, the industry, and society."

Ms. Sun's inclusion on the Forbes "World's Most Powerful Women 2019" list is the latest in a series of accolades that she has received this year in recognition of her visionary leadership. In September, Sun was named by Fortune as one of the world's top 50 businesswomen in its "Most Powerful Women International" for the third consecutive year. In October, she was presented with an "Asia Game Changer Award" at Asia Society's annual ceremony in New York, for "showing that business success and gender equality can go hand-in-hand in China."

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

