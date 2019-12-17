In recent years, citizenship by investment has gained popularity among Hongkongers as a means to acquire legal immigration status in a second country. Evaluating the available investment-immigration programs is the first step to achieving this important immigration goal.

United States

The EB-5 Program allows foreign nationals the opportunity to become lawful permanent residents (which can lead to U.S. citizenship) through an investment of HK$7 million or HK$14 million, depending on the location of their investment. The EB-5 Program requires that the investment create ten (10) new jobs for U.S. workers. Notably, the EB-5 Program does not have any specific educational, linguistic, or work requirements, and does not require EB-5 investors to be manage the day-to-day operations of their investment projects.

One of the many benefits of the EB-5 visa is that qualifying family members are eligible to receive green cards as derivatives of the principal EB-5 investor.

Immigration through the EB-5 Program enables investors to benefit from a strong, stable economy, a world-class education system, great career opportunities.

United Kingdom

While the timeline for obtaining a UK investor visa may be faster than other alternatives, the UK program requires the highest investment amount, starting at HK$20 million and reaching up to HK$50 and HK$100 million for expedited options to permanent residence and citizenship.

Investors should be aware of the uncertainties and potential obstacles to their immigration prospects as the UK prepares to leave the European Union ("Brexit").

Canada

Canada's investment immigration options are offered through the Start-up Visa Program and Provincial Nominee Program. Ranging from HK$600,000 to HK$30,000,000, the Canadian program requires active involvement in the management of the business. Investors also need to meet certain net worth requirements, have experience in business management, proficiency in English or French, and often times, farming experience is required in certain provinces. Applicants are also required to possess enough funds to settle in Canada.

