Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Listed on Coinone Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) recently announced the listing of their project token, STPT, on Coinone, a Korean digital currency exchange. Deposits of STPT opened at 8:00pm EST, December 16th, 2019 and trading began two hours later at 10:00pm EST (sell orders) and 10:05pm EST (buy orders). The listing marks the first opportunity to trade the STPT token directly against the South Korean Won (KRW), solidifying their position in the Korean market. In addition to Coinone, STPT is actively traded on Bittrex International, Upbit, and BitMax exchanges.

Coinone is a major digital currency exchange based in South Korea. Established in 2016, Coinone allows users to buy, sell, and store over 50 top cryptocurrency tokens. These assets can be traded directly against the South Korean Won (KRW). The exchange also offers margin trading.

Standard Tokenization Protocol's decentralized network allows for the tokenization of any asset. Assets tokenized through STP are compliant across global jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. Asset owners can use STP to originate, structure, and execute the tokenization of their offerings while receiving liquidity, speed, efficiency, and compliance assurances. STP Network successfully completed its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of 75M STPT tokens through Bittrex International on June 11, 2019, selling out in fractions of a second. The project was subsequently listed on Bittrex International, Upbit, and BitMax.

STP Network is powered by Block72, a global blockchain and distributed ledger technology consulting firm. The Block72 team is comprised of senior management resources from a number of global investment banks and management consulting firms. They provide institutional sales, trading, and liquidity solutions, restructuring, merchant banking solutions, industry research, and a mobile app for managing tokens and assets.

To learn more about the STP Network and the tokenization of assets, visit https://stp.network or email contact@stp.network .

To learn more about Block72 and their investment banking services, visit https://block72.io or email contact@block72.io .

CONTACT:



Nathan Montone

929-264-2497

https://tokenprotocol.io/

SOURCE: STP

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570494/Standard-Tokenization-Protocol-STPT-Listed-onCoinone-Exchange