Eastern Russia Tourism Week: Five Reasons to Visit the Sakhalin and Kuril Islands in 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism experts, foreign guests, investors, bloggers, journalists and public officers have gathered to discuss the future of tourism in Russia's Far East. Eastern Russia Tourism Week, held on Sakhalin from the 2nd to the 8th of December, has shown big promise, and tour agents are eager to offer new itineraries.

Russia's Sakhalin and Kuril Island are already a popular tourist destination. Modern ski resorts, unique and pristine nature, plenty of active volcanoes, wild animals and thousands of birds- and this is only a small part of what you can see at the Kuril Islands and Sakhalin. Why visit the Russian islands this summer?