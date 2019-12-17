BOOSTHEAT: BOOSTHEAT FRANCE AND UNERGIES JOIN FORCES TO OFFER A BOOSTHEAT.20 PACKAGE TO LOCAL AUTHORITIES AND PROFESSIONALS ACROSS FRANCE

Vénissieux, 17th December 2019



BOOSTHEAT, a French energy efficiency manufacturer that designs, develops and markets a new generation of more economical and eco-friendly boilers, and Unergies, a consortium of 10 partners operating in France and specialising in installation, maintenance and HVAC works and related trades, have formed a national partnership to roll out a heating system package for local authorities and professionals across France.

Having worked together on projects for local authorities in 2019, BOOSTHEAT France and Unergies intend to step up their collaboration in 2020 through a partnership that has three main aims:

providing training courses covering the specific features of the BOOSTHEAT.20 boiler to the sales and technical staff of Unergies member companies The training will be provided by the BOOSTHEAT Academy at BOOSTHEAT's production site and technical centre;

marketing a special, jointly designed package aimed in particular at local authorities that own small public buildings (equivalent to an individual house) such as schools, town halls, nurseries and community halls. The partners will pool their sales resources to market the package, which combines an energy-efficient boiler and renewable energy production, for the benefit of local authorities. Unergies and BOOSTHEAT France are aiming to complete 50 projects in 2020 through their partnership.

operating heating systems, including maintenance and after-sales service: Unergies and BOOSTHEAT France will offer an optimal service for customers by combining Unergies' operational expertise with the BOOSTHEAT.20's monitoring technology, allowing predictive maintenance of systems installed and operated by Unergies.

"After completing prestigious projects in the public buildings segment this year with the town of Vénissieux and FDE62, BOOSTHEAT France is delighted to have formed this partnership, through which we are aiming to boost our public buildings operations with the support of a national player that is an expert in installing and operating energy solutions in tertiary buildings," commented Philippe Dujardin, CEO of BOOSTHEAT France. "It is also a partnership between French SMEs - i.e. BOOSTHEAT and the 10 members of the Unergies consortium - that can provide an agile, local response to customers' needs, wherever they are based," he added.

"The signature of a partnership with BOOSTHEAT France, which has developed the world's most energy-efficient boiler technology, fits perfectly with the DNA of the Unergies consortium and its member SMEs as entities that promote energy efficiency," said Hervé Evrard, Chairman of Unergies. "The partnership is underpinned by the operational and maintenance activities that form Unergies' core business, allowing our SMEs to monitor and maintain BOOSTHEAT's highly innovative and efficient boilers. By joining forces with Unergies, BOOSTHEAT France is acknowledging the consistently high service quality and adaptability of our independent member companies, which are strongly anchored in their local areas."

About BOOSTHEAT

BOOSTHEAT, founded in 2011, designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact. BOOSTHEAT has established its head office and production site in Vénissieux near Lyon, which is an established hub for the HVAC* industry. The company has been awarded Bpifrance "Entreprise Innovante" (innovative company) and French Fab accreditation. BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

ABOUT UNERGIES

Founded in 2013, Unergies is a new player in the French market for maintaining, operating and installing HVAC systems, operating on both a national and local level. Unergies offers customers both the strength of a consortium and a responsive, local service provided by SMEs in their respective regions. It is an independent, robustly structured organisation that offers customers a simple point of entry and ensures consistent quality. Unergies operates through its regional member-partners, each of which has allocated an experienced operations manager and a large number of technicians to Unergies.

The UNERGIES group represents in 2019 nearly 500 employees for a cumulative turnover of more than 120 million euros. The headquarters of UNERGIES is based in DARDILLY (69) in the heart of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.



