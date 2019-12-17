Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 780303 ISIN: DE0007803033 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
WMF AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WMF AG 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEB
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEB SA135,00-0,81 %
WMF AG--