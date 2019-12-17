Regulatory News:

Oliver KASTALIO will join Groupe SEB on January 2020, as new CEO of WMF, replacing Volker LIXFELD who is retiring.

Oliver Kastalio has spent nearly 20 years of his career at Procter Gamble in various functions related to Marketing, Sales, M&A and in General Management. In 2005 he became the Managing Director of the Global Prestige Products division, based in Geneva, which he expanded to a successful 2 billion Euro global consumer business.

In 2010, Oliver joined the Rodenstock Group in Munich as Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO. Similar to WMF, Rodenstock is a leading company with German heritage and a strong commitment to drive innovation in the categories it competes in. In the last 9 years, Oliver successfully realigned the company for the future and left a business delivering growth and profitability.

Commenting on this, Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman and CEO, said"We are pleased to welcome Oliver within the Group and we are convinced that his experience will bring a new dynamic in the development of WMF's activities. We wish him every success in his new position."

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €6.8 billion in 2018 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

