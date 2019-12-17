The food safety testing market is expected to grow by USD 6.62 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005871/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global food safety testing market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Adhering to food safety standards has become essential for food manufacturers. As it not only reduces product recalls but also maximizes transparency, reduces costs, and optimizes resources. Moreover, a few internationally recognized food safety standards such as IFS Food include specific compliance requirements related to consumer specifications. Capitalizing on this setup in the food industry, many vendors are specializing in providing certifications to food manufacturers. Since these vendors have a network of food testing laboratories, inspectors, and auditors, food manufacturers are increasingly opting for such all-inclusive services to meet food quality requirements. As a result, the food safety testing market growth has been substantial, and with increasing stringency in regulations, the market will continue to record significant revenue generation.

The other factors driving the market growth are the increasing adoption of automated food safety testing equipment and the growing application of microorganisms for food production.

The market research report segments the food safety testing market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and application (meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, processed foods, dairy, and other applications).

https://www.technavio.com/report/food-safety-testing-market-industry-analysis

North America accounted for the largest market share of the global food safety testing market in 2019. The increased budgetary allocation by the governments for food safety and the implementation of the Food Safety and Modernization Act in the US has increased the adoption of food testing solutions in the region's food industry. The primary aim of setting up food safety regulations and bodies such as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is to prevent contamination to eliminate foodborne diseases.

Meat and poultry manufacturers need to comply with stricter safety requirements as these food products have the highest risk of getting contaminated, resulting in frequent recalls and safety scandals. Therefore, market vendors such as NEOGEN have gained significant business opportunities to offer various testing solutions, such as allergen testing plans, to meat and poultry manufacturers. As a result, the meat and poultry segment held the highest market share by application in the global food safety testing market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Food Safety Testing Companies:

Eurofins Scientific Group, Intertek Group Plc, NEOGEN Corp., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among the vendors that have strong positions in the global market.

Eurofins Scientific Group

Eurofins Scientific Group offers products analytics instruments and food services.

Intertek Group Plc

Intertek Group Plc offers testing, inspection, assurance, and certification services (ATIC), including sustainability analysis, product assurance, laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, and vendor compliance.

NEOGEN Corp.

NEOGEN Corp. offers dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect natural toxins, food allergens, foodborne bacteria, plant diseases, and drug residues.

QIAGEN NV

QIAGEN NV offers sample technologies to extract and purify molecules from biological samples and assay technologies that make information from these samples available for analysis and interpretation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers sample preparation and preservation equipment, controlled temperature technology products, water analysis instruments, centrifugation products, and biological safety cabinets.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Food Safety Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Meat and poultry

Fruits and vegetables

Processed foods

Dairy

Other applications

Food Safety Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio provides free sample report which contains multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005871/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com