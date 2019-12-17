Stockholm, December 17, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Signatur Fastigheter AB's shares (short name: SIGN) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Signatur Fastigheter is the new company following the change of identity in Deflamo AB. Signatur Fastigheter is a real estate company operating in the southern parts of Sweden. Its portfolio primarily includes residential properties in the Stockholm and Öresund region. The company is looking to acquire cash flow generating properties and further develop them for a sustainable future and profitable ownership. Signatur Fastigheter was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. "We are an entrepreneurial real estate company with our eyes set on a future of sustainable growth," said Dan Astrén, CEO of Signatur Fastigheter. "We are thankful to be welcomed to Nasdaq First North Growth Market and are looking forward to be a part of this public market platform." "We welcome Signatur Fastigheter to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, where it will join a number of real estate sector peers" said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate Signatur Fastigheter on becoming a member of the Nasdaq family and look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey on Nasdaq First North Growth Market." Signatur Fastigheter has appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com