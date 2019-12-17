NEX Exchange (NEXX) Application for Admission - Greencare Capital plc 17-Dec-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE NEX EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET* *APPLICANT NAME:* Greencare Capital plc *APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:* 5 Fleet Place, London EC4M 7RD *DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):* Fabio Carretta - Chief Executive Officer Guy Winterflood - Non-executive Director Nicholas Lee - Non-executive Director *APPLICANT SECTOR:* Investment Vehicle - Hemp, CBD and Medicinal Cannabis *DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:* The Company is an investment Vehicle to identify investment opportunities in and acquisitions of companies and businesses in the rapidly changing regulatory environment surrounding legal Medicinal Cannabis as well as investment opportunities within the Hemp and CBD wellness sectors and other plant-based medicines. *NAME OF NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:* Cairn Financial Advisers LLP *NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:* 12,040,000 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each * SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):* 13.0% *SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:* Pre-admission: *Shareholder* *No. of *Percentage of issued Ordinary ordinary share capital* Shares* E Value One 8,000,000 80.0% Limited Eight Capital 1,500,000 15.0% Partners plc Carolina Filipini 500,000 5.0% Post-admission: *Shareholder* *No. of *Percentage of issued Ordinary ordinary share capital* Shares* E Value One 8,000,000 [66.4]% Limited Eight Capital 1,5000,000 [12.5]% Partners plc Carolina Filipini 500,000 [4.2]% *TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERRABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:* None *THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:* *[30 December 2019]* *WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:* www.greencare.capital _In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:_ *NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:* N/A *ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:* N/A *DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:* N/A *DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:* N/A _In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:_ *UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:* N/A Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 35740 EQS News ID: 937165 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2019 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)