Dec. 3rd, 2019, Shanghai, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) holds its annual conference, the BNEF Summit Shanghai 2019, in Ritz-Carlton Pudong. More than 300 experts of renewable energy industry from China and other countries of the world joined the meeting. PV Magazine had an interview with Mr. Rongfang Yin, executive vice president of Trina Solar, about Trina's business and view.PV Magazine: we know Trina is a promoter of bifacial panel would you please give a brief about Trina's view of bifacial panels. Rongfang: As the pioneer of bifacial technology, Trina saw clearly the great potential ...

