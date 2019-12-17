EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 17, 2019 SHARES METSÄ BOARD OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 2,271,147 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Metsä Board Oyj as of December 18, 2019. Identifiers of Metsä Board Oyj's share: Trading code: METSA ISIN code: FI0009000640 Orderbook id: 24306 Number of shares: 33,087,647 Trading code: METSB ISIN code: FI0009000665 Orderbook id: 24307 Number of shares: 322,425,099 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260