As solar and wind power enter the post-subsidy era, the next few years will be critical for China's energy transition with investors learning to navigate the uncertainties of market reforms. With the 14th five-year plan - touted as a watershed in China's energy system development - in the works, a report has recommended clear targets for 2021-2025 in terms of solar and wind power deployment and a reduction of coal consumption.With the clock ticking on the climate crisis, the longest UN climate talks on record wrapped up in Madrid with an agreement to increase the global effort to curb emissions. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...