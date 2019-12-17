Worldcom Exchange Inc. (WEI): WEI Achieves Third VMware Master Services Competency in Network Virtualization

New England IT Services Company One of Only 9 in Nation to Accomplish this Achievement

NEW ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / WEI today announced that it has successfully achieved its third VMware Master Services Competency in Network Virtualization. This milestone accomplishment has been achieved by only nine of VMware's 91 partners in the United States.

These competencies demonstrate that WEI is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

"WEI is proud to be among the few partners that have earned the distinction of achieving three Master Service Competencies," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "Our deep bench of technology experts enables us to be a leading VMware partner in the New England area, and nationwide."

"VMware is pleased to recognize WEI for achieving the Network Virtualization Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like WEI are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies," said," said Jenni Flinders, vice president and worldwide channel chief, VMware. "We value WEI as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities."

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies allow partners to differentiate in five specific solution areas.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation - Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

Data Center Virtualization - Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments, and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.

Desktop and Mobility - Designates expertise in designing, installing, and maintaining VMware Workspace ONE and VMware Horizon solutions with deep understanding of, and execution in, desktop and mobility design principles and methodologies to deliver a scalable and reliable digital workspace.

Network Virtualization - Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.

VMware Cloud on AWS - Designates expertise in the deployment of an integrated cloud solution that delivers an on-demand service enabling customers to run applications across a VMware Cloud Infrastructure environment with access to a broad range of AWS services.

The VMware Partner Network is the framework for collaboration between VMware and its partners, offering a wide range of benefits, training, certifications, and rewards. The VMware Partner Network includes a range of programs to meet the needs of a variety of partner expertise. Read more about VMware Partner Network.

About WEI

WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their compute environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies, and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information please visit www.WEI.com.

VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

