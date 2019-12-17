Platforms and Ladders, a Website that Specializes in Customizable Ladders and Platforms, is Experiencing Rapid Growth

Platforms and Ladders is Growing by 40 to 50 Percent Year Over Year

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / The founders of Platforms and Ladders, a website that specializes in high-quality customizable ladders and platforms including fixed and rolling ladders, are pleased to announce that their company is experiencing sustained and rapid growth. Since opening in 2014, the small business has grown between 40 to 50 percent, year over year.

To check out the company's impressive selection of rolling ladders, please visit https://www.platformsandladders.com/rolling-ladders.

As a company spokesperson noted, there are a number of reasons why Platforms and Ladders has achieved such impressive and continual growth. In addition to being committed to providing the best possible customer service to each and every customer, Platforms and Ladders is proud to offer a wide variety of custom ladders and custom platforms that are designed for specific uses in an industrial environment.

"Although our selection is very large and diverse, we've made our website easy to navigate so purchasing agents can quickly find exactly the industrial platform or ladder they need," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team from Platforms and Ladders has earned a well-deserved reputation in the industry.

"Once you find the ladder or platform that fits your requirements, give us a call and speak with one of our well-trained staff members."

The friendly and experienced team from Platforms and Ladders will be happy to answer any questions customers may have about their industrial ladders and platforms, cafeteria furniture and aircraft maintenance products, or any of their many custom ladders and other equipment.

Another reason Platforms and Ladders has been so successful, the spokesperson noted, is because of their fast and flexible financing. The founders want all of their customers to have an easy and convenient way to obtain their high-quality products, so they have teamed up with Ascentium Capital, one of the largest private-independent equipment finance companies in the country.

About Platforms and Ladders:

Diverse Supply, Inc. created the website PlatformsandLadders.com. They created the website to make the industrial maintenance and equipment handling purchasing process as simple as possible. Established in 2014 by a group of industry professionals, Platforms and Ladders is run by highly qualified staff who have established great reputations and business relationships with each of their vendors and manufacturers. For more information, please visit https://www.platformsandladders.com/.

Diverse Supply, Inc.

P.O. Box 10997

St. Petersburg, FL 33733

CONTACT:

Crystal Jones

sales@diversesupply.net

(888) 802-3651



SOURCE: Platforms and Ladders

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570163/Platforms-and-Ladders-a-Website-that-Specializes-in-Customizable-Ladders-and-Platforms-is-Experiencing-Rapid-Growth