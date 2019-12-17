The global printed electronics market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing consumer demand for curved display smartphones and curved display TVs and other devices is driving the need for flexible display technologies. The demand for flexible display technologies is also expected to increase from other emerging applications such as automobiles, kiosks, notebooks, e-readers, and smart glasses during the forecast period. Their growing demand is encouraging many OEMs in the market to expand their production capacities. Some OEMs are establishing production facilities dedicated to the manufacturing of OLED displays for automobiles, TVs, and wearable applications. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global printed electronics market over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of stretchable electronics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Printed Electronics Market: Emerging Stretchable Electronics

Stretchable electronics can be bent, twisted, and expanded to easily customized into the shape of the required object. Such benefits are increasing the application of stretchable electronics in the healthcare industry. They can be used as cyber skin for robotic devices, in implantable electronics in the form of a sponge, and in devices that are embedded with electronics still in the flesh like mold. With the growing need for real-time monitoring in the healthcare industry, the demand for stretchable electronics is bound to increase during the forecast period.

"Rising smart packaging, the introduction of HFEs, and the increasing popularity of 3D printed electronics will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Printed Electronics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global printed electronics marketbyapplication (display, sensors, photovoltaics, battery, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing popularity of flexible solar photovoltaics in energy harvesting applications in the region.

