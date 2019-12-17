Moving Points Acupuncture Announces the Launch of their New and User-Friendly Website

The Denver Acupuncture Practice Offers Both Office-Based and Mobile Treatments

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSIRE / December 17, 2019 / Lee Entel Hurter, a Licensed Acupuncturist and Founder of Moving Points Acupuncture, is pleased to announce the launch of his practice's completely overhauled website.

To check out the easy to navigate and upgraded site and learn more about the Denver acupuncture treatments that Hurter provides to his valued patients, please visit https://movingpointsacupuncture.com/.

As Hurter noted, he is pleased to provide both office-based and mobile acupuncture services to his patients in the Lakewood and Denver, Colorado metropolitan areas. This way he can treat as many people as possible in the setting that they prefer.

"The idea behind mobile acupuncture is simple - I come to you and perform acupuncture in your home," Hurter said, adding that he understands that there are a number of reasons related to health and ability, emotional comfort or safety, and time/availability that makes it easier for people to be treated within their own home or workplace.

For instance, he noted, home acupuncture is an ideal alternative for people who are dealing with physical disabilities, who are suffering from acute or chronic pain, are pregnant or postpartum, elderly or struggling with feelings of agoraphobia.

No matter which type of appointment they choose-in-office or in their home or workplace-patients can rest assured that Hurter is providing the only the best, client-centered and most gentle treatments possible.

Hurter understands that each and every one of his patients is unique; because of this, he strives to offer treatments that are custom-tailored to each person's situation. Through a combination of speaking with his patients to learn about their symptoms, pulse diagnosis and other sensory techniques, Hurter will devise a personalized plan that focuses on specific points and techniques.

In addition to acupuncture, Hurter also offers cupping therapy, which can help bring blood to painful areas of the body; this can promote circulation, reduce toxins and inflammation and relieve tight muscles. Hurter also is skilled in the moxibustion or "moxa" technique, which he said improves circulation and blood flow to regions of the body through gentle warmth.

About Moving Points Acupuncture:

Moving Points Acupuncture offers acupuncture, moxibustion, cupping, and more in the Denver metro area. Run by Licensed Acupuncturist Lee Entel Hurter, Moving Points is dedicated to providing client-centered, trauma-informed, body-positive, and harm-reduction based treatments. For more information, please visit https://movingpointsacupuncture.com/contact.

