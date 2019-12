ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAaway Updates Website

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, a leader in the hospitality technology sector, announces updates to its Company website. The updates include a new screen shots section that will show visuals of the ZoomedOUT platform and in addition, a direct link to the newly acquired www.tripsee.travel website. The Company is often asked to provide imagery and videos on progress. These updates will help us keep shareholders abreast of the changes and advancements in the platform as well as have a centralized place for new content as it becomes available.

Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway Travel, commented, "We wanted to freshen things up a little bit as we come into the new year and add some pertinent information such as our partnership with Google and our latest acquisitions. We expect that this will help our new audiences that might not know the whole story quite yet, as well as an easier way for our shareholders to access the Tripsee platform. We're working on changes and functionality of that site, and in addition we're underway building a site for all the B2B aspects of the Tripsee system so that we can get it generating more revenue as soon as possible."

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc., at:

775-691-8860 | sean@zoomaway.com or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts, and activity providers with a seamless, scalable, and fully integrated technology platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities, and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real-time one-stop shop for all of their travel and recreational needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Travel Game (Canadian Co.) is a ZoomAway Travel Inc. subsidiary company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games. The company's first project is ZoomedOUT which can be seen at zoomedout.io. To receive more detailed, or investor level information, please contact us at sean@zoomaway.com and we will respond with the appropriate documentation depending on your request.

About Zero8 Studios, Inc.

Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. With a focus on social gaming and almost two decades of experience building

countless game titles, gaming platforms, and various technologies. The Zero8 Studios' team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, large clientele, manufacturers, and casinos in the design, production, and delivery of their products to players around the world. Additional information can be found at www.zero8studios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Offering and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: ZoomAway Travel Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570501/ZoomAaway-Updates-Website