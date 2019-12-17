MYOS RENS Technology, Inc.: Albert Ahn, DVM, Expert in Animal Medicine, Joins MYOS as Strategic Adviser to Build Veterinary Business Focused on Muscle Health

Animal Health Industry Veteran Will Strengthen Management Team as MYOS Expands Its Veterinary Business in 2020

CEDAR KNOLLS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / MYOS RENS Technology, Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition made from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced today that Albert Ahn, DVM has joined MYOS as a Strategic Adviser to guide the development and expansion of its animal health business of Fortetropin-based canine muscle health formulas. Dr. Ahn is a veteran of the Animal Health Industry with over 25 years of industry experience, including roles as President at AB Science, USA, a canine oncology company; Chief Scientific Officer at Summit VetPharm, a division of Sumitomo Corporation of America, in addition to roles at Hill's Pet Nutrition. Dr. Ahn's accomplishments include developing the marketing strategy for Heartgard® Plus, the blockbuster heartworm disease prevention product while serving at Boehringer Ingelheim and bringing Vectra 3D®, a next-generation product for flea and tick control, to market during his tenure with Sumitomo.

"We are delighted that Dr. Ahn has joined MYOS as a Strategic Adviser to the Company," stated Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS. "We believe Dr. Ahn's experience in animal health, product development, and launch will strengthen MYOS Canine Muscle Health Formula®'s ("Myos Canine") reach in the pet industry, which has been experiencing explosive growth-there are over 90 million dogs in the U.S. alone, with over 70 million being seen by veterinarians on a regular basis. Our pets are living longer and quality-of-life issues pertain to them as well as humans-our canine product addresses muscle health, improving the odds for canines that live longer, to have a better chance of living better into their golden years. Dr. Ahn will help us in the veterinary channel with his strong relationships with key opinion leaders, veterinary colleges, distributors and his peers. We are now poised to build a world-class animal health business," added Mr. Mannello.

"I am delighted to join MYOS as a Strategic Adviser," stated Dr. Ahn. "The Company has truly remarkable potential to address both animal and human muscle health through its innovative nutrition products. Very few nutrition companies, particularly of this size, have completed the degree of clinical research that MYOS has completed on Fortetropin. Veterinarians are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of managing sarcopenia in animals in order to positively impact the quality of their lives. MYOS' products provide the potential to improve the quality of life for both man and man's best friend," added Dr. Ahn.

"This past year was a transformative year for MYOS, overall, and specifically for our animal health business, as we obtained positive results on Fortetropin from a veterinary clinical study at Kansas State University. In addition to establishing distribution for our branded MYOS Canine product with Amazon and Chewy.com, we have experienced strong sales growth from MYOS Canine since its launch in 2018, along with a groundswell of loyalty among pet owners and veterinarians across the United States. This is evidenced by the dozens of heartwarming testimonials that we receive every week from our customers," concluded Mr. Mannello.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

About Myos Canine Muscle Formula®

Myos Canine Muscle Formula (Regular and Veterinarian Strength) is an advanced veterinary health supplement to support muscle health in dogs, featuring Fortetropin as the active ingredient. Fortetropin is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.myospet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Physician Muscle Health Formula® and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Porter LeVay & Rose

Matthew Abenante, IRC, SVP

Phone: 212-564-4700

Email: MYOS@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: MYOS RENS Technology, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570452/Albert-Ahn-DVM-Expert-in-Animal-Medicine-Joins-MYOS-as-Strategic-Adviser-to-Build-Veterinary-Business-Focused-on-Muscle-Health