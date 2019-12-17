Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Appoints Lionel Robins to Board of Directors and Announces New OTCQB Trading Symbol: CWSFF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC - OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lionel Robins to the Board of Directors of Cielo.

Mr. Robins is a serial entrepreneur residing in Grande Prairie, Alberta. Mr. Robins is actively involved in the local community and is the principal of a number of local businesses, including a trucking company, five car-dealerships and a real-estate company that collectively employs approximately 200 individuals. Mr. Robins currently sits on the Board of Directors of STARS Air Ambulance and is the Chairman of their Foundation Committee, tasked with heading up an aggressive $110 million CAD capital fundraising project to replace their entire helicopter fleet across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Mr. Robins also served as Chair of the 2018 Alberta Summer Games after leading a successful bid to host the 2018 Games in Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Mr. Robins is also a co-founder and the CEO of Renewable U Energy Inc., which has entered into four memorandums of understanding with Cielo, directly or through its subsidiaries, ("Renewable U Companies") to build green joint venture renewable diesel fuel refineries ("JV Refineries") in Grande Prairie, Brooks, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, Alberta ("Joint Ventures"). The Renewable U Companies have advanced $1 million CAD to date to Cielo and have agreed to pay 100% of the costs, as well as a 7% management fee to Cielo to build the first JV Refinery in each territory at an estimated cost of approximately $50 million CAD per refinery (increased from the previously anticipated cost of $20 million CAD per JV Refinery as a result of the revised plans to increase the scale and output to 4,000 liters per hour). Each JV Refinery is expected to employ approximately 50 people during the construction and commissioning stages and will be engineered to produce about 32 million litres a year of renewable fuels.

Mr. Robins commented, "I am honored to be invited to join Cielo's Board of Directors and look forward to assisting Cielo in deploying its proprietary technology first in Alberta and then worldwide."

Don Allan, Cielo's President and CEO, stated, "Cielo's management and board welcomes Mr. Robins to our Board of Directors. Having worked closely with Lionel over the past 14 months, we are confident that his business acumen and network of like-minded, environmentally conscious people will help us to grow our company and deploy our green technology around the world."

FINRA has issued Cielo a new trading symbol more in line with the Company's name. The new trading symbol is CWSFF, which replaces the previous symbol CEIWF. Effective as of the opening of the OTCQB market on December 17th, 2019, Cielo will be trading under its new symbol.

Cielo is also pleased to announce that The Weather Network has created a video from a recent interview with Cielo's President and CEO, Don Allan, which is now accessible on their website - www.theweathernetwork.com. The video, featuring Cielo's proprietary, green, waste to high-grade renewable diesel refinery solution, is also being played periodically on The Weather Network's cable television channel (https://www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/news/article/calgary-company-transforms-garbage-into-renewable-diesel).

Mr. Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo, further comments: "We are extremely pleased with the media attention that Cielo is receiving. We believe the green technology that we are working towards commercializing globally has the potential to make the planet a better place for generations to come. Cielo's business model is to build one of the greenest public company possible. One of the benefits of Cielo being a public company is to be able to provide an opportunity to individuals and corporations from around the world to be able to participate in our goal of reducing the amount of waste that goes into landfills.

