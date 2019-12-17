The "Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market reached $4.57 billion in 2018, and will skyrocket to $50.55 billion by 2026.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 43 figures, this 117-page report Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe augmented reality and virtual reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe augmented reality and virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country.

The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe augmented reality and virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

DAQR

EON. Reality Inc.

Facebook

Google

HTC

Microsoft

Samsung

Seiko Epson

Sony

Vuzix Corporation



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 Europe Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2015-2026

3.2.1 Marker-based Augmented Reality

3.2.2 Markerless Augmented Reality

3.3 Europe Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2015-2026

3.3.1 Nonimmersive Technology

3.2.2 Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component

4.1 Market Overview by Component

4.2 Europe AR and VR Hardware Market 2015-2026

4.3 Europe AR and VR Software Market 2015-2026

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Device Type

5.1 Market Overview by Device Type

5.2 Europe AR Devices Market 2015-2026

5.2.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.2.2 Head-Up Display (HUD)

5.2.3 Handheld Device

5.3 Europe VR Devices Market 2015-2026

5.3.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.3.2 Gesture-Tracking Device

5.3.3 Projector Display Wall

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Gaming 2015-2026

6.3 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Entertainment Media 2015-2026

6.4 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Aerospace Defense 2015-2026

6.5 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Healthcare 2015-2026

6.6 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Education 2015-2026

6.7 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Manufacturing 2015-2026

6.8 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Retail 2015-2026

6.9 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

7.1 Market Overview by End-user

7.2 Europe Consumer AR and VR Market 2015-2026

7.3 Europe Enterprise AR and VR Market 2015-2026

8 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

8.1 Overview of European Market

8.2 UK

8.3 France

8.4 Germany

8.5 Spain

8.6 Italy

8.7 Russia

8.8 Rest of European Market

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles

10 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkoju3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005448/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900