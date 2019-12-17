Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2019) - Permex Petroleum Corporation, (CSE: OIL) (the "Corporation") announces the opening of a new office in Dallas, Texas, which can strengthen the company's partnerships with local investment bankers, operators, marketers and agencies in the region. This expansion positions Permex to enhance its current operation in the Permian Basin of west Texas, and increase its corporate footprint.

"The decision to expand into the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Mehran Ehsan, CEO, Permex Petroleum. "Some of the most sophisticated and influential oil and gas operators in the world are in this region, and it's critical that we position Pemex to take advantage of the next bull cycle within our industry. This is why I personally decided to relocate my entire family to the Dallas region in an effort to meet the goals of the corporation and its expansion in the region in the near future. We look forward to building strong partnerships with Texas-based companies that seek to expand their presence in oil and gas projects in west Texas. While competition in the U.S. energy sector is strong, we believe our Dallas office will significantly contribute to Permex's growth in North America."

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior Oil & Gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Permex Petroleum US Corporation is a licensed operator in both states; and owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land.

