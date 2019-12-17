Plan International aid project aims to improve the drinking water and sanitation situation

In lieu of Christmas gifts to customers, Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, will again donate to the same worthy cause the company had supported during the year. Plan International, an aid organization that Vincotech has been proud to work with over the years, will put this €12,000 grant to good use in the name of the company and its customers. Earmarked for the 'Clean Water for Ghana' project, this funding will help afford people in the country's Eastern, Central and Volta regions better access to drinking water and sanitary facilities.

Although Ghana's growing economy is a success story, people in rural areas, especially, have yet to benefit. Just 66 percent of the population has access to drinking water and a scant nine to sanitary facilities.

This infrastructural project aims to improve the water and sanitation situation for around 32,000 people by building and renovating 36 water points in communities, schools and health centers, and installing sanitary facilities for some 12,000 boys and girls at 36 schools. Community training on sanitation and sustainable water management goes to help to make these improvements permanent.

Eckart Seitter, Senior VP Sales Marketing at Vincotech, says, "Supporting this kind of project may seem like a drop in a bucket, but lots of droplets make a mighty ocean. We are just happy to be helping people in developing countries help themselves with basic infrastructure and skills they can use to improve local living conditions."

Best wishes for a peaceful holiday season to all from Vincotech. Learn more about this project at https://www.vincotech.com/clean-water-for-ghana-project/

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues. With approximately 800 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success.

To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

ABOUT PLAN

Plan International is an independent organization, with no religious, political or governmental affiliations. We stand up for children's rights worldwide and strive to be open, accountable and honest in what we do. We have been working for nearly 80 years to tackle poverty, violence and injustice. In more than 70 countries, girls and boys are encouraged to actively shape their future. Our main objective is to achieve sustainable change and to enhance the living conditions of the people in our partner countries. When disasters or conflict threatens their lives and well-being, we are quick to respond. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals encourage us to continue strengthening girls and women and promote gender equality. Our global movement Because I am a Girl is dedicated to ensuring justice and equality for all girls and young women.

For information about Plan International Deutschland e.V., please see: www.plan.de

