The autotransfusion devices market is expected to grow by USD 76.23 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of heart conditions, such as coronary artery diseases, ischemic heart diseases, and myocardial infections, has increased the number of bypass, stenting, and angioplasty procedures. Most of the patients undergoing such procedures require blood transfusion. However, there may be a risk of infection associated with blood transfusion. Capitalizing on this limitation, vendors catering to the healthcare sector has been releasing various types of autologous transfusion systems, which are safe and cost-effective. As a result, the application of autotransfusion devices has expanded to orthopedic, transplantation, and other surgeries, contributing to the autotransfusion devices market growth.

The other factors driving the market growth are the release of new and advanced products and the rising awareness about risks related to allogeneic blood transfusion.

The market research report segments the autotransfusion devices market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and product (systems and accessories).

North America accounted for the largest market share of the global autotransfusion devices market in 2019. The significant market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiac and orthopedic surgeries and a growing number of transplant procedures. The rising awareness about blood autotransfusion procedures among healthcare professionals is also promoting their sales.

Systems has been identified as the leading market segment by product. The primary factor contributing to the growth of the market segment is the availability of advanced autotransfusion systems. The demand for technologically advanced autotransfusion systems has increased owing to their aspiration and anticoagulation techniques to collect the shed blood and return it to patients.

Major Five Autotransfusion Devices Companies:

Becton, Dickinson and Co., Brightwake Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, and Haemonetics Corp. are among the vendors that have strong positions in the global market.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. offer surgery, peripheral intervention, urology, and critical care products. One of its key offerings is SureTrans postoperative autotransfusion system.

Brightwake Ltd.

Brightwake Ltd. offers technologically advanced products to transform blood processing. One of its key offerings is Hemosep cell salvage device.

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA offers a wide range of healthcare products, including both dialysis and non-dialysis products. CATSmart continuous autotransfusion system is one of its product offerings.

Getinge AB.

Getinge AB. offers solutions for cardiac, pulmonary, and vascular therapies, and a broad selection of products and treatments for intensive care. Autotransfusion blood bags are a few of its key offerings.

Haemonetics Corp.

Haemonetics Corp. offers a wide range of solutions that improve the donor collection center's ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. Cell Saver 5+, Cell Saver Elite+, and Cell Saver Elite are a few of the company's offerings.

Autotransfusion Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Systems

Accessories

Autotransfusion Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

