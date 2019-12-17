nVent RAYCHEM TraceTek Water Leak Detection System Earns FM Global Approval Standard 7745

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it is the first manufacturer to be approved under the expanded FM Approval Standard 7745 for a solution that detects water leaks. It earned the designation for the nVent RAYCHEM TraceTek Water Leak Detection system this month. This marks nVent's second time as the first manufacturer to achieve FM Approval Standard 7745. It was the first to earn the designation, under previous criteria, for a diesel fuel leak detection solution.

FM Global recently expanded its FM Approval Standard 7745 because it recognized the commercial industry needed a standard for solutions that detect other types of leaks including water. The previous FM Approval Standard 7745, called "Hydrocarbon Leak Detectors," included only diesel fuel. Water leakage can cause severe damage to commercial buildings, and a water leak detection system can limit losses and reduce a facility's risk score. The new standard includes several requirements including minimum liquid detection levels, product resistance when exposed to certain elements, reset parameters and detection timeframes.

TraceTek provides fast and accurate detection of leaks in commercial buildings which can prevent leak damage, reduce risk of business disruption and minimize replacement costs. Typical applications where these systems are installed include data centers, museums, historic buildings, control/server rooms, elevator pits, libraries, hotels and aquariums.

"At nVent, we believe safer systems ensure a more secure world," says Johnny Lam, nVent Product Manager. "We ensure our leak detection systems meet the standards of multiple approval agencies to give our customers the confidence that when they choose nVent, they are using the best leak detection solutions on the market."

In 2013, nVent, then known as Pentair, became the first manufacturer to earn FM Approval Standard 7745, achieving the designation for its RAYCHEM TraceTek Fast Fuel Sensor (TT-FFS). This system offers indoor and outdoor targeted diesel fuel leak detection for tanks, pumps, valves and other fittings associated with emergency generator systems. It also features an alarm which sounds within 30 seconds of leak detection, as required under FM Approval Standard 7745 at the time it earned the designation.

To learn more about FM Approval Standard 7745, visit the FM Global website.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005101/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Minter, 650-474-7379

Marketing Communications Specialist

Jessica.Minter@nVent.com