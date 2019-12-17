GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's Vitana-X Launches DNA Analytics

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHHC), through its Vitana-X sunsidiary, a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, today announced the launch of its DNA Analytics kit.

This product leads to new customer insights that can improve your health and well-being with targeted measures. DNA Analytics offers personalized DNA analysis that can be easily and quickly applied from home.

DNA Analytics includes comprehensive information and nutritional recommendations with more than 1,000 different foods for your genes, as well as suitable dietary supplements.

The personal DNA Professional analysis is based on your saliva sample. Order your DNA Analysis Kit and receive it a few days later by mail.

Verify them in your account and after 3-4 weeks.

Get personal information on the following:

Nutrition & Weight Management

Reaction to fats & carbohydrates

Micronutrient requirement

Metabolic factors

Lactose Sensitivity

Detoxification, ageing process

Sports Activity

Strength / endurance reaction

Nutrition table (1000+ food)

The Vitana-X team led by Chief Operating Officer Matthias Goeth, commented, "DNA Analytics advantages include insight and analysis into your nutrition, body weight, sport activity and aeging process. We believe our MLM network will see great demand for this DNA Analytics product and program."

About GH Capital / Vitana-X

GH Capital, Inc.'s (OTC:GHHC) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: http://vitana-x.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

press@ghcapital-inc.us

305-714-9397

SOURCE: GH Capital, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570496/GH-Capitals-Vitana-X-Launches-DNA-Analytics