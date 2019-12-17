At the request of Divio Technologies AB, 559077-0730 Divio Technologies AB shares will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 18, 2019. The company has 43,989,186 shares as per today's date, consisting of 750,000 A shares and 43,239,186 B shares. Short name: DIVIO B -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 43,239,186 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011311554 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 186989 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559077-0730 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.